Ohio woman arrested after driving intoxicated with kids in car, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a woman who they say was driving while intoxicated with four children in the car.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 500 block of South St. SE around 10 p.m. Monday for an intoxicated driver at the drive-thru window.

Police said 28-year-old Jessica Appleberry was behind the wheel and there were four children in the car.

Appleberry told officers the workers messed up her order.

Police talked to an employee, who said Appleberry was slurring her words and difficult to understand, then started arguing with them. The employee said Appleberry also kept falling asleep behind the wheel.

She admitted to drinking alcohol that night, as well as taking a medication prescribed to her, according to a police report.

Officers said Appleberry failed sobriety tests, so she was arrested and charged with DUI and four counts of endangering children.

Police said she fell asleep in the cruiser on the way to the jail.

Appleberry pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Appleberry was found passed out behind the wheel in May at a Dunkin Donuts drive-thru on W. Market St. with three children in her car, according to a police report. She was charged with OVI and child endangering in that case as well.