Ohio woman arrested on burglary charges outside a home of man who died of COVID

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Warren woman arrested on burglary charges Monday afternoon had items that belonged to a man who recently died of COVID-19.

Christine Dejute, 37, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of burglary. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said police found Dejute about 3:15 p.m. on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Roy Street on the West Side after they received a call for a suspicious person. Dejute fit the description of the suspicious person, reports said.

Reports said Dejute was at a home that witnesses said belonged to a man who died of COVID-19 last week. She had a trunk as well as bags filled with food and records. Reports said Dejute told police a person whose name she does not know dropped her off at the house and stranded her there.

Family members of the man who owned the home showed up and identified the items in the bag and trunk as belonging to the deceased homeowner, reports said.

Police found a ladder propped against the side of the house, and a door on the same side of the house had been kicked in, reports said.

Police gave the property they found back to the homeowner’s family, reports said.