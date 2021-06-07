Ohio woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park’s ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck says 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic of Brunswick, Ohio, died Friday night at a Jasper hospital.

She was found unconscious earlier Friday when The Voyage roller coaster returned to a station at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports theme park officials wrote in a post on the park’s Facebook page that an inspection of the ride determined that it “operated as it was intended to.”