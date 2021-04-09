Ohio woman gets life in prison for murder of her 16-month old child

GALLIA COUNTY, OH —According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, 25-year-old Joyceann Louise Ruane of Crown City, Ohio, and formerly of Ashtabula County, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of her 16-month-old child.

Ruane pled guilty to Aggravated Murder with a Firearm (a special category felony) and Having Weapons while Under Disability (a third-degree felony) on December 17, 2020.

She was convicted of Attempted Felonious Assault (a third-degree felony) in Ashtabula County in 2017, so it was a criminal offense for her to possess a firearm.

“It is unconscionable that a parent, who has a duty to care, nurture, and protect their children, would take the life of a helpless and innocent child. As community servants, there is nothing we can do to restore the life of this child. However, as your prosecutor, I am grateful that Ruane was convicted of her crimes and will serve the rest of her life behind bars,” stated Prosecutor Holdren.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gallia County Children’s Services, Gallia County Emergency Medical Service, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office for their exemplary performance and care in this case. I would like to specifically mention the following officers with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office who went above and beyond to render care and comfort to this victim: Deputy Dakota Wroten, Deputy Jordan Shaffer, and Detective Brady Curry.”

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin provided the following statement regarding this case: