Ohio woman hit in face with ‘log of prepackaged meat’ during fight at Walmart

(WTRF)- An Ohio woman was arrested on Tuesday after hitting another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat at Walmart.

Police say they were dispatched to the potato chip aisle for a disturbance between two women.

Upon arrival,police said one woman had a protection order out against the other.

Police say when the two made eye contact the protected party was confronted by the other woman, who threatened to “beat her ***” as well as her 7-year-old daughter.

Police said the suspect attempted to spit on the other woman and then hit her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat.

Officers arrested the woman and charged her with Assault and Violating a Temporary Protection Order.

Police said it is unknown as to what initially led to the beef between the two women.

