GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports.

The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide.

Bystanders told first responders that one person was in the home. The first responders tried to rescue the resident, but the heat was too intense and home was very damaged.

The home was fueled by propane and electric, according to authorities, but no cause for the fire and explosion has been determined.

Residents two miles away heard the explosion, but no one else was injured.

There were 23 fire and EMS departments on scene along with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall and county coroner.

The incident is under investigation by authorities, and it’s believed that the victim’s body will be taken for an autopsy.