MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio —

A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch.

Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony count of failure to stop after an accident and one first-degree misdemeanor count of OVI.

During the hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Molly Martin explained that Dickinson was extremely intoxicated the night of Oct. 28.

Dickinson, who is currently serving a community control sentence on a prior felony case, vomited twice inside inside a Zanesville bar and once outside.

While in the parking lot, Dickinson can be seen on surveillance video attempting to leave the bar in her car. At one point, Dickinson exited the driver’s seat without placing the vehicle in park. The open door of the moving car knocked Dickinson to the ground and continued into a parked vehicle.

Dickinson got back in the car and accelerated towards King, who was then standing in front of the vehicle.

Dickinson ran over King and continued to flee the bar.

After driving across a nearby alley and crashing into a yard, Dickinson stopped the vehicle for a moment before driving off once more.

King died in the hospital later that night despite the efforts of numerous patrons and medical personnel who came to his aid.

At the time of her arrest, Dickinson’s blood alcohol concentration was .185 percent, more than twice the legal limit.