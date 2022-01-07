Ohio woman pulls knife on a father then kidnaps children

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio woman was taken into custody by Toledo Police Department officers after she allegedly abducted two young children after pulling a knife on their father.

According to police, Fallon Matuszewski, 31, is the non-custodial parent of Ava Pasquale, age 6, and Carson Pasquale, age 4. Police say she allegedly kidnapped the children after a dispute with their father.

Matuszewski has open warrants for domestic violence and aggravated menacing, say police, and other charges may be pending.

The children are now safe and Matuszewski is in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers in Toledo at 419-255-1111.

More information about the incident can be found here.