Ohio woman reportedly tased and arrested by an officer for not wearing a mask at football game

**Warning: due to language used in the video, viewer discretion is advised**

Logan, OH (WTRF)- An Ohio woman was reportedly arrested and tased at an Ohio football game for not wearing a mask or face covering.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media shows a woman sitting in the bleachers and getting into an altercation with an officer.

The video continues as it shows the woman resisting as the officer struggles to handcuff her for nearly two minutes before he deploys his taser.

“You’re not arresting me for nothing, I ain’t doing nothing wrong,” she yells after the officer orders her to place her hands behind her back.

As the woman is finally hauled away, her mother pleads with the cop: “Come on, it’s just a mask!”

This incident is currently under investigation.

Stick with 7News for updates.