Ohio woman says she found burglar sleeping in guest bedroom

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman says she awoke to find a man taking a snooze in her guest bedroom after he broke in, swam in her family’s outdoor pool and ate leftover chicken.
The Canton Repository reported that Stacy Steadman noticed a light on in a guest bedroom on Monday morning and found the man lying down on a bed.
She got a relative to chase him out of the house. Police arrested him shortly after.
They said they suspected he was under the influence and took him to a hospital to be evaluated.
He has been charged with burglary.
Steadman and her husband say they feel shaken by the intruder.