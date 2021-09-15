Ohio woman says she found burglar sleeping in guest bedroom

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 03: The bedroom of the Presidential suite is pictured during the opening of Germany’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel on January 3, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The luxury Waldorf Astoria Berlin with its 232 luxury guest rooms and suites on 32 storeys is located near the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church (Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche). (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman says she awoke to find a man taking a snooze in her guest bedroom after he broke in, swam in her family’s outdoor pool and ate leftover chicken.

The Canton Repository reported that Stacy Steadman noticed a light on in a guest bedroom on Monday morning and found the man lying down on a bed.

She got a relative to chase him out of the house. Police arrested him shortly after.

They said they suspected he was under the influence and took him to a hospital to be evaluated.

He has been charged with burglary.

Steadman and her husband say they feel shaken by the intruder.