COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family.

“We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this one.”

On Facebook, Robinson found a puppy for sale through a group named “Chiweenie Rescue.” It was posted by a user named Christine Canterbury. Robinson inquired about the dog, was told it was available and offered to pay for the pup via Facebook Pay, Venmo or PayPal. The seller chose PayPal and sent a request for $140, from her “neighbor’s” account.

“No sooner, she did that… I paid. I mean, I paid immediately,” said Robinson.

Then, Robinson said the seller sent her a contract and the two agreed to meet in person at an address in Kilbourne, Delaware County, sent by the seller. But Robinson said her GPS couldn’t find it.

“I called the Delaware Police Department, I said, ‘Is this address even legit?’ And they said, ‘No.'”

Robinson said the seller then sent another address for a grocery store, the Kilborn Super Market in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Robinson said she was given three fake or out-of-state addresses in total.

“I was like… we’re not getting this dog,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she confronted the seller, but communication suddenly stopped. So, she called Better Call 4. I reached out to the same Facebook profile and did have a brief exchange. But soon after, that profile disappeared.

“You shouldn’t do this to people… it’s not right.”

Robinson disputed the payment with PayPal and her bank. At this point, she hasn’t heard back. But said it’s not about the money.

“It’s about me being scammed. I don’t want her to do this to someone else, because initially, she was asking a lot more for this dog. So, if someone does what I did and gives them a lot more money, then they’re out all that money.”

And has a warning for other potential pet parents: “My husband is annoyed I paid her before, and gave her our address, before receiving the dog. So, I would just question making payment to someone you don’t know.”

If you’re searching for a new furry friend, the American Kennel Club recommends watching out for red flags, such as no phone calls, stock photos, sketchy payment methods, or a price that’s too good to be true. Again, always ask to see the animal in person before making a payment.

Robinson also told Better Call 4 that she filed a report with her local police department and was told it would be forwarded to Delaware authorities. I reached out to both the Delaware Police Department and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Both said they do not yet have anything on file regarding Robinson’s case.