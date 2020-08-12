Ohio woman sentenced for intentional crash that killed daughter

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — A woman who intentionally drove into the path of a semitrailer on an interstate, killing her 10-year-old daughter and severely injuring her 6-year-old son, has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Kia Ferguson will also have her driver’s license suspended for life under the sentence imposed late last month.

The 38-year-old South Euclid woman had pleaded guilty in June to murder and attempted murder charges.

The crash on Interstate 90 westbound in Mentor occurred in January 2019.

Ferguson’s attorneys have said her mental wellness began to decrease in the months before the crash.