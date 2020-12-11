Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison for role in the rape of multiple children

Jefferson, OH (WTRF)- Cherise Griffith of Ashtabula County has been sentenced to life in prison for her role in the rape of multiple children, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“While iron bars will restrain evil and prevent further harm, my heart breaks for the young victims who have also been imposed a lifetime of potential harms and painful memories,” Yost said. “Child rapists rape no children in prison.”

Griffith, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas after pleading guilty to four counts of child rape, each a felony of the first degree. The victims in the case were under 10 years of age.

One of Griffith’s co-defendants, Dannail Obhof, was convicted of four counts of rape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on October 7, 2020.

A third co-defendant, Stewart Stacy, is accused of 12 counts of rape (F1), four counts of gross sexual imposition (F3) and two counts of endangering children (F3 and F2).

The cases were investigated by the Ashtabula Police Department and the Conneaut Police Department. The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted each case.