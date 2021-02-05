The New Lebanon woman is believed to be the woman known as the "Bullhorn Lady" in images released by the Department of Justice

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – Federal agents have arrested an Ohio woman believed to have taken part in the riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Rachel Powell was arrested in New Castle Thursday.

She will be charged, but no more information was available Friday morning.

Investigators were at her New Lebanon home Thursday. They did not confirm what they were looking for and only said they were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location.”

Powell is believed to be the woman known as the “Bullhorn Lady” in images released by the Department of Justice of people of interest in the riot.

According to New Yorker magazine, Powell confirmed to the publication that she is the woman in the photos.