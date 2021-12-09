Ohio woman with cancer arrested after police say she staged a robbery

An Ohio woman was arrested after an investigation led police to believe she staged the whole thing.

Kimberly Armstrong is charged with making false alarms, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Police say Armstrong told them she was robbed last week after getting money out of an ATM.

After calling the police, Armstrong said she was unharmed and provided officers with a written statement of the alleged robbery, a release said.

A news release from police said video from nearby businesses did not back up her story. The release said she had no interactions with anyone else and that “she took steps to make it appear that she had withdrawn money from an ATM and then was robbed while walking outside.”

Armstrong spoke with WKBN

saying she has been battling Stage 4 cancer and that someone had pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse and money. She said it was $400 that she was going to use to pay rent.

“I was so scared. I was really scared. I wasn’t sure if he had a weapon or anything like that,” she said at the time.

Police told WKBN that they are investigating how Armstrong has been trying to raise donations because of the robbery. Any victims are urged to contact detectives at 330-726-4144.