COLUMBUS – Ohioans are shocked to see dramatic increases in their electric bills this summer.

The high bills are especially shocking since temperatures have been too cool for most people to run air conditioners.

In March, AEP Ohio announced that customers could see higher rates beginning in June. Multiple news reports point to increases as high as thirty percent.



June 1 marked the beginning of a nearly 30% markup on bills for a major portion of American Electric Power’s customers in Ohio.

The electric utility company warned previously that customers would be seeing a 28% rate increase after the latest competitive auction for electricity generation on March 7. As a dollar amount, that comes out to a $198 monthly bill compared to $155 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to AEP Ohio’s estimates, according to our affiliate WCMH.

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) spokesman Matt Schilling said multiple external factors came into play when setting that new rate, according to our affiliate WCMH.

“The inflationary pressure that the entire economy is facing, and upward pressure on the price of natural gas due to the war in Ukraine, meant that the auction prices that cleared to provide energy came in at a significantly higher price,” Schilling said.

State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) is urging his constituents to shop for the best rates on their power bills.

“People living on a fixed income are hurt the most by these increases,” said Senator Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction. “I’m encouraging people to make time to shop around for the best rate which is at your fingertips.”

Senator Hoagland recommends going to energychoice.ohio.gov.

Hoagland says the website is a user-friendly way to take exactly what you pay now, what you would pay if you select a contracted rate, and then compare those prices to find value in a new plan.

Your most recent utility bill will tell you the rate you need to beat or match to save money, keeping in mind that even signing up for a similar rate will be beneficial long term, as rates are about to increase in the coming months.

Be sure, however, to look at the rate type, length of that rate contract, and if there are any associated monthly fees.

“Fifty dollars a month is a tank of gas or a bag of groceries for so many fixed-income and retired families,” said Senator Hoagland. “Even if you don’t own a computer, it is worth going to the library and using the computers there to find an affordable rate.”

Power rates are market-driven and set during energy auctions that utility companies participate in to buy energy from suppliers.

Senator Hoagland represents the 30th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses Athens, Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties as well as portions of Guernsey County.