Ohioans give $657 on average to charity in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The average American’s charitable donations were $608 last year, but Ohioans gave a bit more at an average at $657, according to a survey out on Wednesday.

The pandemic made people more generous overall, revealing that Americans have been a quarter more charitable in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the survey by topagency.

Utah gave the most at $2,808 on average in 2020. Rhode Island was the stingiest at $195 — a drop by 43% in 2020 over 2019.

Millennials (those aged 25-34) have been the most generous donors, with 74% of them choosing to give to a good cause. Boomers (those aged 55-72) made the fewest donations, with 54% of them digging into their pockets, the survey said.

