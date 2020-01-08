Ohioans start preparing to get REAL ID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohioans listen up, it’s time to start getting things ready to get REAL ID.

It is the federally compliant state ID card, which is required by the REAL ID Act.

It is required to travel domestically, enter any federal building or military installation.

But most importantly, it keeps your identity safer.

To get the REAL ID Ohioans need to show proof of their full legal name, date of birth, U.S. Legal presence, social security number and address.

Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) even put out a reminder to get your ID taken care of sooner rather then later.

First is to plan ahead, think ahead, go to our website, make sure you have all the documents you need before you go into a BMV office. Certainly, the last thing we want is someone going into a BMV office waiting in line and not having the required documentation. Charlie Norman, Registrar of Motor Vehicles

The deadline to get REAL ID is Oct. 1.

For a look at everything you need to bring with you head on over to their website.

Latest Posts: