Columbus, OH (WTRF)-Governor Mike DeWine is investing $500 million into Appalachian communities.

That funding is going towards the Governor’s “OhioBuilds” initiative. It focuses on transforming infrastructure, including downtown development, healthcare, and workforce development.

So far, the state is pouring money into a number of different projects. Those involve sewer and water, demolition to unwanted buildings, and broadband.

“All of these things are really investments in our communities. This is kind of one time money. So, what we want to do is spend it for one time expenditures and infrastructure. It’s just so very important.” Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

Governor DeWine proposed the plan back in April to help unite Appalachian communities.