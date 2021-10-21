The Wright Flyer is displayed during an exhibition about the Wright brothers and the invention of the aerial age at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum October 23, 2003 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s new license plate “honors our past,” Gov. Mike DeWine said before unveiling it Thursday morning. But looking closely, there appears to be a curious historical inaccuracy.

Prominently featured on the top of the plate is the Ohio-native Wright Brothers’ first airplane pulling a red banner that says “Birthplace of Aviation.” The banner is flowing in a way that signals the plane is flying toward the left.

The problem with that is the plane is flying the wrong way.

When Orville and Wilbur Wright first flew their Wright Flyer on the beaches of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903, it was the first sustained flight by what is now considered an airplane. Because of how modern planes fly, one may instinctively look at the Wright Flyer and think the short, stubby end is the rear.

As for the Dayton brothers’ famous plane, however, the stubby end was the front, as seen in this replica from a 2003 demonstration in North Carolina:

Per an explainer video from the North Carolina Transportation Museum, Orville Wright would lay on the wing and use wires to control the direction of the aircraft. The tail of the plane, unlike what is shown on Ohio’s new license plate, is the tall piece behind the pilot’s feet. This rudder controls the left and right motion.

Ohio’s license plate seems to mistake the tail for the “elevators,” two horizontal pieces that control the plane’s height.

“To change altitude,” the host explains in the video above, the pilot moves a handle “which angles the elevators to send the plane up or down.”

The Wrights did their initial work and testing in Dayton before making their first sustained flight on the beaches of North Carolina, a state that claims “First in Flight” on one of its standard license plates above a silhouette of the Flyer.

One of North Carolina’s standard-issue license plates includes a silhouette of the Wright Brothers plane and notes the state was “First in Flight” because the plane first flew in Kitty Hawk, N.C. (Photo via www.theus50.com/Wikimedia Commons)

