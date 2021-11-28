Ohio’s second Vax-to-School deadline is tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The second Ohio Vax-to-School deadline is coming up on today at 11:59 pm.

According to a release, this is the last day that anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the drawing for 75 prizes of $10,000 scholarships to any Ohio college, university, trade school or career program the winner chooses.

The final deadline for the grand prize, a $100,000 scholarship, will be 11:59 pm on Wednesday, December first. According to the release, only five winners will be chosen for this scholarship.

The release said that 30 of the $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced every day from November 29 through December 1. Grand prize winners will be announced on Friday, December 3 during the Ohio Lottery Broadcast at 7:29 pm.

To enter your name for a chance at a scholarship, click here, or click here to make a vaccine appointment.

