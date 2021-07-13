Ohio’s tax-free weekend approaches: What you need to know

CLEVELAND (WJW)– This year’s sales tax holiday in Ohio is Aug. 6, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8.

Before you start working on your shopping list, here’s what you need to know about the tax-free weekend:

What items qualify?

Clothing priced $75 or less.

An item of school supplies priced $20 or less.

An item of school instructional material priced $20 or less.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

What items are considered clothing?

Shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms; shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons; lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

What items are considered school supplies?

Binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders; glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

Does the $75 apply to the first $75 of an item?

No. If a clothing item is more than $75, sales tax is due for the entire price.

Does the exemption apply to online orders?

Yes, if the item is purchased during the tax-free weekend. Items delivered, but not purchased, on those days are not eligible.

Can a store decide not to participate?

No. Vendors must comply.

More information on the sales tax holiday from the Ohio Department of Taxation here