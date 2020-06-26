Ohio’s U.S. Senators, Representatives push for Space Command HQ in Dayton

(WTRF) – Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators, along with the state’s entire Congressional delegation, are urging U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett to locate the United States Space Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

Wright-Patterson is currently home to the Air Force Material Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) believes that Dayton’s central location nationally would be ideal for this new service branch.

“We think Wright-Patterson is the exact right place for the new U.S. Space Command to be headquartered,” Sen. Portman told 7News. “We’ve got all the logistics there, we’ve got all the scientists there, the engineers…So we’re hopeful that the military will choose to put the Command in Ohio. Wright-Patterson is already the biggest Air Force base for logistics in the country. It’s already got a lot of the space mission because they do a lot with spacecraft and missiles and so on.”

Criteria for the Space Command headquarters includes that the location must be within the nation’s 150 largest metropolitan areas and near a military base. Dayton checks the boxes for both of those requirements.