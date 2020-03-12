OHSAA postpones all tournament action until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH ) — OHSAA announced they’re postponing their winter tournaments due to the concern of the coronavirus.

“The decision is for the kids not because others have done it,” said OHSAA officials Thursday.

Officials say they’re refunding money to spectators and their decision is difficult due to the emotions involved with putting these games together.

The cancellation includes state boys’ basketball regionals, state wrestling, state ice hockey, and state girl basketball.

