Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a cold snowy winter for Ohio

PERRYSBURG, OH – DECEMBER 9: Jason Stein, 2, trys out his dads shovel December 9, 2005, in Perrysburg, Ohio. Seven inches of snow fell over night marking the first significant snow fall of the year. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

(WTRF)- The Old Farm’s Almanac released its forecast for the 2021-2022 winter season and it’s going to be a cold and snowy winter for Ohio.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said publication editor Janice Stillman in a statement.

Some areas in Northern Ohio could see a cold, dry winter according to The Old Farm’s Almanac.

The Ohio Valley can also expect less precipitation but more snowfall than usual this season, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

You can purchase the Old Farmer’s Almanac (not to be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac) right here.