YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a police chase from Struthers to Youngstown ended in an officer-involved shooting.

According to Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy, it started as a traffic stop on State Street in Struthers. He said the driver attempted to hit the officer.

“When he was trying to stop the car, and it’s cloudy at this point, but the driver of the car attempted to hit the officer,” Roddy said.

At that point, officers were led on a chase as the suspect started to drive away. According to Youngstown Police Captain Jason Simon, his officers got involved once the pursuit went onto Interstate 680 into the West Side of Youngstown.

The car that Stuthers police Friday chased from State Street to Salt Springs Road and Steel Street in Youngstown. A man in the car pulled a gun after he crashed and was shot dead after he pulled a gun, Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy said.

The rear of a car chased by Struthers police Friday can be seen amid a sea of police and emergency vehicles at Steel Street and Salt Springs Road in Youngstown. The driver of the car, chased from Struthers to Youngstown, was shot dead after he pulled a gun, Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy said.

Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy, right and Youngstown Police Chief Of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon, walk up Steel Street to meet the media after a chase from Struthers to Youngstown Friday resulted in a man being shot dead after Roddy said he pulled a gun.

A Struthers police officer Friday adjusts crime scene tape at Salt Springs Road and Steel Street in Youngstown following a chase that started in Struthers and ended in Youngstown. Struthers police Chief Tim Roddy said the driver of the car pulled a gun on officers after his car crashed and the officers shot him dead.

As the suspect was making a right turn at the corner of Steel Street and Salt Springs Road, officers were able to stop the car and approach the driver.

“The suspect vehicle went to make a right-hand turn. At that point, we had two of our cruisers that converged on him,” Roddy said.

Police then used stun guns.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and was fatally shot by officers, Roddy said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear how many shots were fired or how many times the victim was hit. No one else was hurt, and no one else was in the car with him.

Roddy said the two Struthers officers involved are getting checked out at the hospital, per protocol.

Police have not released any information yet on the suspect. It is unclear if the suspect fired his gun.

Youngstown police were called in to help around 5 p.m. They assisted in the police chase, but Captain Jason Simon said they were not involved in using stun guns or in the shooting.

BCI has been contacted and will take the lead on the investigation.

One resident on Youngstown’s West Side saw the police cars driving at high speeds in his neighborhood.

“She screams… when she hears it. She runs, ‘Daddy, daddy, what was that?'” Marcus said.

Marcus says his 4-year-old daughter is familiar with the sounds of gunshots and sirens. He says he saw the police chasing a vehicle near the area of Salt Springs Road and Steel Street.

“I see Youngstown police fly past my friend’s house. I tried to get home to make sure everything was OK at home and I came upon this,” Marcus said.

Now, Marcus is making a plea to the people of the area.

“Y’all, we gotta put our guns down and stop running from the police. If you did something wrong, suck it up and be a man about it,” he said.

Marcus also made a strong statement about the legal system. He says he wants judges to stop letting people out of jail with guns.