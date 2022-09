NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF)



Officials are investigating a fatal car crash in New Philadelphia that happened Thursday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the vehicle, operated by 68-year-old Rhonda Horner, was traveling northbound on State Route 800 when the crash happened.

She was transported from the scene to Autumn Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Stay with 7News and WTRF dot com for updates.