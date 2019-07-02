One in jail; another on the loose after a late-night shooting in Bellaire

Bellaire Police are currently looking for Domenick Brock, 18 years old from Adena, for questioning regarding a shooting last night

Domenick Brock

Brock was with Rashane Wade, the shooter, 19 years old out of Bellaire, Ohio.

Rashane Wade

Police say an argument took place on 43rd street in Bellaire and Wade shot Rocky Greathouse in the right leg.

Greathouse was taken to Eastern Ohio Regional Hospital and is still there today.

Police say Wade turned himself in early this morning admitting he shot Greathouse.

Wade was charged with 2nd degree felony-felonious assault.

