The Ohio State Highway Patrol have announced an OVI checkpoint Saturday evening on State Route 7 at Aetna Street.

OSHP will conduct the checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in conjunction with Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Martins Ferry Police Department and Bridgeport Police Department.

The checkpoint plans to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Authorities advises the public to have a designated driver or make other travel arrangements before consuming alcohol.