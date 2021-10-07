OSHP Trooper shot in Hancock County, Police are still looking for suspect

Ohio Headlines

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert has been issued for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Halhorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Liberty Township in Hancock County, Ohio.

According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting, and transported to a hospital.

Halhorn is a black male, 5’10 tall, weighs 225, and has black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle involved in the incident is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban, Michigan license plate number: C7482198.

If you happen to see the suspect, or the vehicle, call 1-877-262-3764.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter