ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is in the midst of a Driver Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Troopers will focus on getting impaired drivers off of the roads.

Last year, nearly 14 thousand crashes happened in Ohio–All caused by drunk or drugged driving.

The Result? Seven hundred twenty deaths and more than 8,000 injuries.

We’re starting to wind down when it comes to the 100 deadliest days of summer. Labor Day weekend is usually the end of that., But we don’t want to stop there. We’ve still got a lot of work to go. We’ve got the rest of the year. Typically you know we want a fatal-free year, and to reduce crashes. Strict enforcement on our part is looking for impaired drivers to prevent some kind of tragedy. Lt. Maurice Waddell, OSHP Post Commander

Drivers are urged to dial pound-6-7-7 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the patrol.

Of last year’s drivers who were at fault in those crashes, 57 percent were between the ages of 21 and 39.

And 72 percent of them were male.