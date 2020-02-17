OSHP, residents advocate for hands-free driving bill

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio lawmakers recently proposed a bill that would make distracted driving a primary offense.

This includes texting and driving, checking the GPS or even taking a selfie. Ohio State Highway Patrol is a strong advocate for the bill that could go into effect next January.

The Bluetooth options for vehicles today are significant. If you can get a cell phone holder that mounts to your windshield, to your dash, whatever it may be. Sgt. Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrolw

Officials say there are already enough distractions that cause accidents, sometimes fatal.

A lot of times that can range from adjusting your radio to reaching for your drink — you dropped something on the floor, and that’s considered distracted driving. Sgt. Brian McFarland, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Some residents in Belmont County have already voiced their support for the new hands-free law.

It’s just way too dangerous and with all the semis that we have and all the traffic that we have lately, I feel that no one should be on their phone at all. It should be turned off when they get in the car. Sherri McCloud, resident of Belmont

The Mountain State adopted a similar law. Statistics show that fatal crashes have decreased 23 percent since the bill went into effect.

Latest Posts: