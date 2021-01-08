OSHP: We’re prepared, the Statehouse is secured

COLUMBUS, OH – Following chaos at the U.S. Capitol some are questioning the safety of Ohio’s Statehouse. It’s something Governor Mike DeWine says they are aware of.

“We tried to comprehend what was going on, tried to make some sense of it,” said Governor Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio.

Governor DeWine said as soon as he saw what was happening in Washington D.C., he made calls to law enforcement and Mayor Andrew Ginther to ensure the security of the Statehouse.

“I got on the phone with our team, law enforcement, I talked with Mayor Ginther. We are looking at it we’re coordinating,” said Governor DeWine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol couldn’t discuss security plans and said they are prepared. Representative Kristin Boggs told NBC4 that feeling anxious heading into the Statehouse is not new to her or her colleagues.

“The momentum that fueled yesterday has been building and building and we have leaders in this state that have been stoking those fires and fanning those flames for a long time,” said Rep. Boggs, (D) Columbus.

Retired FBI Special Agent Harry Trombitas says law enforcement at all levels will be on high alert this week. The FBI is already requesting tips to find those who committed crimes at the U.S. Capitol

and Trombitas says those who know something need to say something.

“If you were part of this group that went to D.C. and you committed these types of crimes you better be looking over your shoulder because we’re coming after you,” said Trombitas.

Governor DeWine called President Donald Trump’s actions on Wednesday shameful and said moving forward people need to come together and accept the results of the election.