Over 100,000 in Ohio lose power as high winds roll through

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Utilities say more than 100,000 customers around Ohio were left without electricity as high winds blew through the state.

It brought gusts of up to 60 mph overnight, taking out trees and power lines.

The Columbus Dispatch reports nearly 50,000 customers of AEP and South Central Power had no electricity at one point early Monday morning.

FirstEnergy reported nearly that many affected throughout northeastern Ohio.

Thousands more were without power in western Ohio, from Cincinnati and Dayton up to Toledo.

Crews worked to restore service as forecasters around the state warned that temperatures would plummet by Tuesday.

