DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The National Weather Service says there are more 70,000 power outages across the state of Ohio, affecting over 5 million people.



The service tweeted Tuesday morning that to send reports of outages via social media or email if possible.



It also says the tornado threat has "exited our area of responsibility."



The service confirmed Monday night that a "large and dangerous tornado" hit near Trotwood, Ohio, outside of Dayton.