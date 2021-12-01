COLUMBUS – To better inform Ohio’s residents of public safety messages, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has begun using an Instagram account.
The Instagram account is designed to provide safety messaging for Ohio residents and members of the media. The information may include Patrol photography, public outreach and more.
The Patrol Instagram account can be found at: http://www.instagram.com/ohiostatehighwaypatrol
Patrol announces Instagram account
