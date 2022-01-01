Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Ohio police officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A somber Saturday morning as police officers from several local departments honored and paid their respects to a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed off-duty Friday night.

The shooting happened on Rocky River Drive in what investigators believe was a carjacking.

“My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. Senseless. It just doesn’t make any sense,” said incoming Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond in a press conference Friday night.

Early Saturday morning, officers from surrounding departments lined the streets for a procession from Fairview Hospital to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The officer worked in patrol in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side and was relatively new to the force.

“We are devastated by this news and are asking for prayers,” said Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer.

An 18-year-old woman is being held under investigation for aggravated murder and a 28-year-old man is being held under investigation for receiving stolen property.