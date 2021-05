LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WTRF) Co-Founder and CEO of Peloton, John Foley, announced that their first U.S factory will be built in Ohio.

The Peloton Output Park (POP) will be built in Troy Township, Ohio.

Peloton says they will commit about $400M to commit to building the factory and it could add more than 2,000 jobs in Ohio.

Foley says the deal is contingent on state and local approval.