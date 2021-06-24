People begin camping out for Trump’s Ohio rally

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– A few people are already gathering outside of the Lorain County Fairgrounds ahead of former President Donald Trump‘s rally on Saturday.

Two men in lawn chairs with a large Trump flag were spotted on Wednesday in the parking lot of the fairgrounds in Wellington.

“I miss the president, President Trump. It’s been what? Six months since the last rally,” said Mike Boatman.

Boatman traveled from Evansville, Indiana, to meet up with Rick Frazier of New Bremen, Ohio, and this Saturday isn’t their first Trump rally. Mike has been to 23 and Rick has been to 43.

They are part of a group that’s well defined by their moniker. “We actually help organize the line in the front get it started. Then our main thing is to be right in front of the president. That’s why we’re the ‘Front Row Joes.’”

Mike and Rick say roughly 20 more ‘Front Row Joes’ members will be meeting them in the coming days, traveling from states like New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“It’s like a reunion because all our people that we traveled with we all get back together,” said Fraizer.

“Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday night,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday. “Make America great again, again.”

Trump will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who is trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the upcoming GOP primary. Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running for governor against Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, said he will be in attendance, as well as Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, who is running for U.S. Senate.