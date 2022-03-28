STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A petition, begun by Franciscan alum Emily Allen, is gathering signatures to urge the University to ease the student loan debt of a female student who was sexually victimized by a friar at the Franciscan University of Steubenville.

As of Sunday, the petition has already gathered 1,333 signatures.

“If the university desires to restore any semblance of faith for their alumni community, and the Catholic community as a whole, they would do well to offer financial restitution to the victim, that she might be free of the debt tied to her time of constant abuse.” Emily Allen, Franciscan Alum

According to the heraldstaronline, the victim left Franciscan in 2013 with $350,000 in student debt after being subjected to years of abuse by the Rev. David Morrier.

Authorities said that Morrier used the previous abuse the victim had endured by a family member to manipulate her into believing she was possessed by demons and told her that he was tasked by God to heal her through exorcisms, deliverances, and conducting sexual acts.

Morrier admitted to using his position and the victim’s troubled past to repeatedly engage in sexual conduct with her during a three-year period beginning in 2010, reported hearaldstaronline. He pleaded guilty to sexual battery.

Prosecutors said the victim agreed to the plea deal because she knew she couldn’t take the risk of the case going to trial and not being able to prove the case which would lead to letting Morrier walk free without any restrictions.

Morrier was originally charged with two counts of rape as well as sexual battery.

With interest, the victim’s student debt has ballooned to roughly $750,000. A GoFundMe campaign with the goal of $10,000 has raised $7,000 to help the victim.