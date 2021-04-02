Planned Parenthood sues over Ohio telemedicine abortion ban

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri’s only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood’s St. Louis facility. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Planned Parenthood has sued to block as unconstitutional an Ohio law banning the use of telemedicine for medication abortions.

The organization asked for immediate relief in a lawsuit filed late Thursday against the Ohio Department of Health, the state Medical Board and prosecutors in the state’s three largest counties.

The law is set to take effect April 12.

It would ban the administration of mifepristone via a telehealth appointment to medically induce an abortion.

Supporters argue a professional should be physically present to assure the woman’s safety.

Opponents say it is unnecessary hurdle to obtaining a safe, legal abortion procedure.