Police: 3-year-old Ohio boy shoots, wounds himself with mom’s gun

TROTWOOD, Ohio — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy apparently shot and wounded himself with his mother’s gun at their apartment in a Dayton suburb.

The mother called 911 shortly before 10 p.m.

Monday and said the boy had picked up the gun off her bed and shot himself in the thigh.

She then drove him to a hospital, but further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

The woman said she wasn’t in the room when the shooting occurred at the apartment in Trotwood.

It wasn’t clear if she would face any charges.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.

The names of the woman and her son were not released.