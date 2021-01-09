Police arrest former OSU athlete Bri’onte Dunn after woman overdoses in residence

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Former Ohio State athlete Bri’onte Dunn was arrested for drug possession in Grandview on Friday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Junction Way around 8:43 a.m., where they discovered a woman who had overdosed.

Police administrated two doses of Narcan and she regained consciousness. The woman was later transported to a local hospital.

Authorities obtained two search warrants and seized more than 20 grams of cocaine from inside the home.

Police then arrested Dunn who was also inside the residence.

In 2016, he was dismissed from the OSU football team for violating team rules and in 2017 he was indicted on rape charges but was found not guilty.

Dunn is scheduled for arraignment tomorrow morning.