Police: Cambridge man charged with rape of girl, 3

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cambridge man is facing several charges after allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl.

Michael L. Smith, 31, has been charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Friday an investigation was launched earlier this week after a complaint was filed by the girl’s mother.

Paden said the investigation is ongoing and that there could be more charges filed in the future.