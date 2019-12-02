Police: Child found in urine-soaked clothes during drug arrest in Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing charges after a 3-year-old child was found in urine-socked clothes inside a car where police say drugs were uncovered.

According to a police report, officers were called about 5:40 a.m. Saturday to the area of Elm Road NE and Scott Street NE on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

A 911 caller said a vehicle was parked on the road with its lights on and had been running for about an hour.

Police said they questioned the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Ivan Drazenovic, of Youngstown, and he said he brought his girlfriend, 25-year-old Ashley Whittaker, also of Youngstown, to the area to visit her friend he only knew as “B” and that he was waiting for her to return.

A child was in the backseat of the car, which Drazenovic said belonged to him and Whittaker.

Police searched the vehicle and said they found crack cocaine under the front passenger seat.

While police were talking with Drazenovic, a woman, later identified as Whittaker, came walking down the street but did not stop until police ordered her to do so, according to the police report.

Officers say they found two crack pipes in Whittaker’s pants.

Children Services was notified about the child who was found to have urine-soaked clothes. The agency reported that a case was just closed in Youngstown involving Whittaker and this same child and that Whittaker’s mother had custody.

Both Whittaker and Drazenovic are facing child endangering charges. Whittaker is facing additional drug charges.

The child was turned over to Whittaker’s mother.