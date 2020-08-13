Police arrest suspect in Steubenville shooting this morning

UPDATE 8/13/2020 (1:17 PM)- Police have the suspect of a morning shooting in Steubenville is custody.

Weirton PD found the suspect at the Weirton Holiday Inn and are waiting for Steubenville Police to pick up the suspect.

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Officials have confirmed shooting in Steubenville.

According to officials, it was on the 12 hundred blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

Details are limited at this time and we’re working to learn more about the suspect.

