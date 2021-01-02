Police: Home of man killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy hit by gunfire on New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The home of the family of a man killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy last month was hit by gunfire on New Year’s Eve, according to Columbus Police.

The home of the family of Casey Goodson Jr. what hit by a single round of gunfire, which entered the home near the front door at approximately 11:52 p.m. Thursday, police confirmed.

According to the family’s attorney, the shot nearly hit one of Goodson’s brothers.

A watch commander for Columbus Police issued a statement which reads, in part:

“But it was at 11:52 p.m on NYE. There were thousands of rounds fired around that time, ‘celebratory gunfire’ they call it. So that night, we weren’t sure if her house was the intended target or not.” Columbus Police watch commander statement

Goodson was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade on Dec. 4 as Goodson was returning home. Goodson’s family maintains he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches, while Meade’s attorney maintains Goodson brandished a handgun.

“We celebrated Christmas without Casey, but Jason Meade was home with his family. We tried to celebrate the New Year, missing Casey, and we were attacked in our home while Jason Meade was safe at home with his family,” Tamala Payne, Casey Goodson Jr.’s mother, said in a statement issued by the family’s attorney. “Whatever their intent was, I want everyone to know we are unafraid and undeterred in our pursuit of justice for Casey.”

At the time of the shooting, Meade was working with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, which had just finished a search for a fugitive in the area. Goodson was not connected with the marshall service’s operation.

The Franklin County coroner reported that Goodson was struck by bullets three times.

Meade is on leave as Columbus police and the FBI investigate the shooting.

Goodson was the first of two Black men killed by law enforcement in Columbus during the month of December. Andre’ Hill was shot and killed by former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy inside a garage on Dec. 22. Coy was fired from his position with the department one week later.

Both shootings have renewed calls for police reform in Columbus, with protests returning to downtown streets after a summer of unrest in the city following the death of George Floyd.