Police investigating officer involved shooting near Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy tells First News police were making a traffic stop at the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Shirley Road and the driver fled the scene on foot.

Two passengers are in custody. Struthers and Youngstown Police are searching for the driver.

There is no word on what prompted the traffic stop or what led to the shooting.

We are seeing shell casings on the ground.

A section of Midlothian Boulevard, along with the nearby Interstate 680 ramps, was blocked off by a heavy police presence. The scene has since been cleared and the road is open.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

The Struthers officer involved is on paid leave pending the investigation. The officers name has not been released

– This is an ongoing investigation, we’ll continue to update as more details come in –