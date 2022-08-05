OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio.
Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting
Steven Alexander Marlow
5’11’’
160lbs
Brown hair, blue eyes
DOB 9/5/82 – age 39
Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White
License plate: JES 9806
According to a family member on the scene, officers found two people dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two killed were reportedly a mother and daughter.