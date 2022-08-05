OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio.

Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting

Steven Alexander Marlow

5’11’’

160lbs

Brown hair, blue eyes

DOB 9/5/82 – age 39

Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White

License plate: JES 9806

According to a family member on the scene, officers found two people dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two killed were reportedly a mother and daughter.