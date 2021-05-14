Police: Ohio botched carjacking ends in crash that kills 3 teens

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a group of teenagers whose carjacking attempt was foiled by their intended victim fled the scene in another stolen car but soon crashed, leaving three of them dead and another in custody.

The attempted carjacking occurred late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping center in Riverside.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Dayton man refused to give up his vehicle and then pursued the teens’ vehicle in a bid to get the license plate number.

Someone in the teens’ vehicle shot at the man, but he was not struck or injured.

The two vehicles eventually crashed and the vehicle the teens were in hit a tree.